Hold autonomy referendums in all regions - Berlusconi (2)

Milan, October 18 - After the October 22 autonomy referendums in Lombardy and Veneto, "we want to propose it for all Italian regions, to move the competence for 11 policy areas from the centre to the correct seat, the region," former premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi told a press conference with Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni of the Northern League Wednesday. Maroni said he expected a turn-out of at least 34%.