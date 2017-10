Berlusconi says hopes Sorrentino film isn't attack (2)

Milan, October 18 - Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday he hoped Paolo Sorrentino's new film about him wasn't an attack. ""I've heard strange rumours, but I hope it isn't a political attack against me," said the three-time premier and centre-right Forza Italia leader about the Oscar-winning 'Great Beauty' director's feature starring Toni Servillo as Berlusconi. Berlusconi was answering a question about whether he saw himself in the first stills of Servillo made up to look like him. The film, called 'Loro' (Them), is expected to come out early next year.