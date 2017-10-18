Italy among older countries, jobless youth - OECD (3)

Rome, October 18 - Italy is one of the oldest countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development but it will get even older in the coming years and in 2025 there will be 74 over 65s for very 100 people between the ages of 20 and 64, the OECD said Wednesday. In its Preventing Ageing Unequally report, the OECD said young Italians were increasingly trapped in "non standard" jobs and found it hard to get steady jobs. The unemployment rate for people between 55 and 64 rose 23 points between 200 and 2016, the report said. The OECD also said the income of the elderly had grown by more than 25% more than that of young people over the last 30 years, against an OECD average of 13%. It also said Italy needed to help working mothers with their babies.