Rome

Italy among older countries, jobless youth - OECD (3)

In 2025 there will be 74 over-65s for every 100 under-64s

Italy among older countries, jobless youth - OECD (3)

Rome, October 18 - Italy is one of the oldest countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development but it will get even older in the coming years and in 2025 there will be 74 over 65s for very 100 people between the ages of 20 and 64, the OECD said Wednesday. In its Preventing Ageing Unequally report, the OECD said young Italians were increasingly trapped in "non standard" jobs and found it hard to get steady jobs. The unemployment rate for people between 55 and 64 rose 23 points between 200 and 2016, the report said. The OECD also said the income of the elderly had grown by more than 25% more than that of young people over the last 30 years, against an OECD average of 13%. It also said Italy needed to help working mothers with their babies.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La moglie del presunto killer arrestata ieri dalla polizia

La moglie del presunto killer arrestata ieri dalla polizia

Ruba un tombino e finisce in manette

Ruba un tombino e finisce in manette

Crollo a Castelmola, muore dipendente del Comune

Crollo a Castelmola, muore dipendente del Comune

Crolla una scala, muore 54enne

Crolla una scala, muore 54enne

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Ha provocato l’incidente sull’A2, arrestato ambulante marocchino

Ha provocato l’incidente sull’A2, arrestato ambulante marocchino

di Vinicio Leonetti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33