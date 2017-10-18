Jesus came to save us from death,pope tells general audience

Vtaican City, October 18 - Pope Francis on Wednesday reminded Christians that Jesus came to heal them and to save them from death. He was addressing the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square for the weekly general audience, during which he continued his catechesis on Christian hope. The pope said, according to Vatican Radio: "Dear Brothers and Sisters: this morning I wish to reflect on Christian hope and the reality of death, a reality which our modern world so often leaves us unprepared to face. "Past civilizations had the courage to face death, and older generations taught the younger to see that inescapable event as a call to live for something enduring, greater than themselves. "For our days, no matter how many they are, pass like a breath. "It is Jesus, however, that ultimately helps us to confront this mystery. "He shows us that it is natural to mourn the loss of a loved one. For he too wept at Lazarus' death. "But he did not only mourn; he also prayed to the Father and called Lazarus from the tomb. "Here is our Christian hope: Jesus has come to heal us, to save us from death. He says: "I am the resurrection and the life" (John 11:25); if we believe in him, even if we die, we will live. In the face of our sorrow, Jesus invites us to faith in him. "This is our hope: when we mourn, we know that Christ remains always close to us. And one day, when we too face death, we will hear Jesus's voice: "I say to you, arise" (Mark 5:41).