Girl in Turin hospital has tetanus (4)

Turin, October 18 - A seven-year-old girl who has been in Turin's Regina Margherita children's hospital since October 7 has tetanus, tests have established, ICU chief Giorgio Ivani told ANSA Wednesday. "The clinical diagnosis enabled us to establish with certainty that it is a case of tetanus," he said. Blood tests also established that she had not been vaccinated. She has now been vaccinated for tetanus, Ivani said. The girl remains in the ICU. Ivani said she was "improving but she has to stay in the ICU for now".