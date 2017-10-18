Argento says will come back to Italy 'on holiday' (3)

Rome, October 18 - Asia Argento said Tuesday night she would be leaving Italy, where the "air is a bit heavy for me and my family" after accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape. "I need to breathe a little," the actor and director told the TV show Cartabianca. "For the moment I'm in Berlin, then I'll come back to Italy, but only on holiday". Argento has been criticised for not speaking up before about the alleged rape by Weinstein in France in 1997, when she was 21. Argento on Monday stressed she had not named a director who allegedly took out his penis in his trailer when she was 16. Argento, 42, therefore said that people who had put a name to him would have to face the consequences. In her Twitter post Sunday, tagged #quellavoltache (#thetimewhen) - like the #Metoo one - she stressed that "I did not in any way name the author of the gesture nor did I give any elements to identify him". She went on: "therefore anyone who pretends to know him, writing here or elsewhere his presumed name, wholly and personally takes responsibility for that". The actress and director made her new charge by joining the chain of solidarity #quellavoltache. Argento, in another post in which she did not name names, said "this is the moment to speak out, not to minimize things". Last Thursday Italia film producer Fabrizio Lombardo, former head of Miramax Italia, denied Argento's account of her alleged 1997 rape by Weinstein and said he was ready to sue Argento and anyone publishing "false and above all unverified news and statements". In a New Yorker report out last Tuesday, Argento accused Hollywood producer Weinstein, fallen from grace amid a swirl of harassment and sex-attack reports he denies, of raping her at a Miramax party in France in 1997, when she was 21. Contacted over the phone by ANSA, Argento said: "It's all true, everything the New Yorker wrote. Now leave me in peace". Argento was among three women who told the New Yorker Weinstein raped them.