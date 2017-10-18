Argento says will come back to Italy 'on holiday' (2)

Rome
18/10/2017
Rome, October 18 - Asia Argento said Tuesday night she would be leaving Italy, where the "air is a bit heavy for me and my family" after accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape. "I need to breathe a little," the actor and director told the TV show Cartabianca. "For the moment I'm in Berlin, then I'll come back to Italy, but only on holiday". Argento has been criticised for not speaking up before about the alleged rape by Weinstein in France in 1997, when she was 21.
