Rome

Argento says will come back to Italy 'on holiday' (2)

Actor-director accused Weinstein of 1997 rape

Rome, October 18 - Asia Argento said Tuesday night she would be leaving Italy, where the "air is a bit heavy for me and my family" after accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape. "I need to breathe a little," the actor and director told the TV show Cartabianca. "For the moment I'm in Berlin, then I'll come back to Italy, but only on holiday". Argento has been criticised for not speaking up before about the alleged rape by Weinstein in France in 1997, when she was 21.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La moglie del presunto killer arrestata ieri dalla polizia

La moglie del presunto killer arrestata ieri dalla polizia

Ruba un tombino e finisce in manette

Ruba un tombino e finisce in manette

Crollo a Castelmola, muore dipendente del Comune

Crollo a Castelmola, muore dipendente del Comune

Crolla una scala, muore 54enne

Crolla una scala, muore 54enne

di Emanuele Cammaroto

Ha provocato l’incidente sull’A2, arrestato ambulante marocchino

Ha provocato l’incidente sull’A2, arrestato ambulante marocchino

di Vinicio Leonetti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33