Soccer: Napoli lose 2-1 to Man City in CL

Rome, October 18 - Napoli lost 2-1 at Manchester City in a Champions League group match Tuesday night. City went two-nil up early on and from then Napoli dominated, missing a penalty through Dries Mertens before Diawara converted form the spot in the second half. Serie A leaders Napoli are now third in Group F on three points, three behind Shakhtar Donetsk and six behind City who have a 100% record. Feyenoord are pointless and bottom.