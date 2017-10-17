I was a migrant butcher says Galantino (2)

Rome, October 17 - Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) Secretary-General Msgr Nunzio Galantino said he, too, was a migrant in his youth in Switzerland. "I slept in the Italian immigrants' shacks, I worked as a butcher to pay my way through the seminary," Galantino told TV2000 on the sidelines of the presentation of the report Italians in the World 2017, compiled by the Fondazione Migrantes. The CEI has frequently called for Italy to take in as many migrants as it can, within reasonable limits. Pope Francis said Monday that the "global pact for safe, regular and orderly migration" that the United Nations is working on calls for "systematic, coordinated intergovernmental action in agreement with the existing international laws".