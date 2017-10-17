Rome

I was a migrant butcher says Galantino (2)

Worked in Switzerland to pay seminary says CEI S-G

I was a migrant butcher says Galantino (2)

Rome, October 17 - Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) Secretary-General Msgr Nunzio Galantino said he, too, was a migrant in his youth in Switzerland. "I slept in the Italian immigrants' shacks, I worked as a butcher to pay my way through the seminary," Galantino told TV2000 on the sidelines of the presentation of the report Italians in the World 2017, compiled by the Fondazione Migrantes. The CEI has frequently called for Italy to take in as many migrants as it can, within reasonable limits. Pope Francis said Monday that the "global pact for safe, regular and orderly migration" that the United Nations is working on calls for "systematic, coordinated intergovernmental action in agreement with the existing international laws".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bus perde il controllo, due morti sull’A2 tra San Mango e Altilia

Bus perde il controllo, due morti sull’A2 tra San Mango e Altilia

di Vinicio Leonetti

Foto: l'incidente mortale sull'A2

Foto: l'incidente mortale sull'A2

Crollo a Castelmola, muore dipendente del Comune

Crollo a Castelmola, muore dipendente del Comune

Incidente in Autostrada, due morti

Incidente in Autostrada, due morti

di Vinicio Leonetti

La moglie del presunto killer arrestata ieri dalla polizia

La moglie del presunto killer arrestata ieri dalla polizia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33