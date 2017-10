I was a migrant butcher says Galantino

Rome, October 17 - Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) Secretary-General Msgr Nunzio Galantino said he, too, was a migrant in his youth in Switzerland. "I slept in the Italian immigrants' shacks, I worked as a butcher to pay my way through the seminary," Galantino told TV2000 on the sidelines of the presentation of the report Italians in the World 2017, compiled by the Fondazione Migrantes.