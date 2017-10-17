Burglar-killer 'shot 12 times' (2)

Latina

Lawyer shot dead robber at father's home

Latina, October 17 - A 47-year-old lawyer who is under investigation for alleged "culpable excess of legitimate defence" after shooting dead a member of a gang burgling his father's home in Latina, south of Rome, on Sunday, shot twelve rounds with his handgun, police said Tuesday. Two of the shots fired by Francesco Palumbo hit alleged burglar Demico Bardi, 41, form Naples, in the back killing him, they said. Palumbo was allowed to go home late on Sunday after hours of questioning at the local police station. He has been charged with murder, judicial sources said Monday evening. Local media reported Tuesday there has been an upsurge in burglaries in the area around the Palumbo family villa recently.

