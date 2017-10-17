Burglar-killer 'shot 12 times' (2)

Latina
17/10/2017
Latina, October 17 - A 47-year-old lawyer who is under investigation for alleged "culpable excess of legitimate defence" after shooting dead a member of a gang burgling his father's home in Latina, south of Rome, on Sunday, shot twelve rounds with his handgun, police said Tuesday. Two of the shots fired by Francesco Palumbo hit alleged burglar Demico Bardi, 41, form Naples, in the back killing him, they said. Palumbo was allowed to go home late on Sunday after hours of questioning at the local police station. He has been charged with murder, judicial sources said Monday evening. Local media reported Tuesday there has been an upsurge in burglaries in the area around the Palumbo family villa recently.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Bus perde il controllo, due morti sull’A2 tra San Mango e Altilia
di Vinicio Leonetti
Incidente in Autostrada, due morti
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online