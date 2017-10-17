House session stopped by public-gallery protest (4)

Rome, October 17 - A Lower House debate on a new law changing the rules on demolishing illegal buildings was interrupted Tuesday when a member of the public gallery broke the rules by shouting out "Enough" and "Go home" at the MPs. While the session was stopped as the man was escorted out, other members of the gallery, most of them from Campania, shouted "Wretches", "Assassins", and "Go Home" too. The bill, named after centrist Senator Ciro Falanga, returned to the committee stage. It was earlier criticised as "unacceptable" by the World Wide Fund for Nature. The WWF said it was a "safe-conduct pass for the thieves of the local territory, for speculators who make illegal building a rule, spiting the beauty of our country". The bill would set new criteria for demolishing illegal buildings. Critics say it would ease current tough rules.