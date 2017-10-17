House session stopped by public-gallery protest (4)

Rome
17/10/2017
Rome, October 17 - A Lower House debate on a new law changing the rules on demolishing illegal buildings was interrupted Tuesday when a member of the public gallery broke the rules by shouting out "Enough" and "Go home" at the MPs. While the session was stopped as the man was escorted out, other members of the gallery, most of them from Campania, shouted "Wretches", "Assassins", and "Go Home" too. The bill, named after centrist Senator Ciro Falanga, returned to the committee stage. It was earlier criticised as "unacceptable" by the World Wide Fund for Nature. The WWF said it was a "safe-conduct pass for the thieves of the local territory, for speculators who make illegal building a rule, spiting the beauty of our country". The bill would set new criteria for demolishing illegal buildings. Critics say it would ease current tough rules.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Bus perde il controllo, due morti sull’A2 tra San Mango e Altilia
di Vinicio Leonetti
Incidente in Autostrada, due morti
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online