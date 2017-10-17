Rome

House session stopped by public-gallery protest

'Assassins', 'wretches', 'go home'

Rome, October 17 - A Lower House debate on a new law cracking down on illegal building was interrupted Tuesday when a member of the public gallery broke the rules by shouting out "Enough" and "Go home" at the MPs. While the session was stopped as the man was escorted out, other members of the gallery, most of them from Campania, shouted "Wretches", "Assassins", and "Go Home" too.

