Mattarella promulgates anti-mafia code, writes to PM (2)

Rome
17/10/2017
Rome, October 17 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday signed and promulgated a law revising the antimafia code but at the same time wrote to Premier Paolo Gentiloni to highlight "critical profiles" in the measure and to stress the need that "the government should proceed with a careful monitoring of the effects of the code". The president said he signed the law after vetting it to make sure it complied with the Italian Constitution. Mattarella also urged Gentiloni to act swiftly to make sure the law complies with EU norms. The anti-mafia code has been criticised by business groups and others for extending to corruption cases the asset-seizure provisions applying to mafia crimes.
