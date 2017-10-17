Rome

Mattarella promulgates anti-mafia code, writes to PM (2)

Law Constitutional but needs monitoring

Mattarella promulgates anti-mafia code, writes to PM (2)

Rome, October 17 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday signed and promulgated a law revising the antimafia code but at the same time wrote to Premier Paolo Gentiloni to highlight "critical profiles" in the measure and to stress the need that "the government should proceed with a careful monitoring of the effects of the code". The president said he signed the law after vetting it to make sure it complied with the Italian Constitution. Mattarella also urged Gentiloni to act swiftly to make sure the law complies with EU norms. The anti-mafia code has been criticised by business groups and others for extending to corruption cases the asset-seizure provisions applying to mafia crimes.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bus perde il controllo, due morti sull’A2 tra San Mango e Altilia

Bus perde il controllo, due morti sull’A2 tra San Mango e Altilia

di Vinicio Leonetti

Foto: l'incidente mortale sull'A2

Foto: l'incidente mortale sull'A2

Crollo a Castelmola, muore dipendente del Comune

Crollo a Castelmola, muore dipendente del Comune

Incidente in Autostrada, due morti

Incidente in Autostrada, due morti

di Vinicio Leonetti

La moglie del presunto killer arrestata ieri dalla polizia

La moglie del presunto killer arrestata ieri dalla polizia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33