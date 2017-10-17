Turin Mayor Appendino probed for falsehood (5)

Turin, October 17 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino is under investigation by prosecutors in the northern Italian city for alleged falsehood in relation to the 2016 budget, sources said Tuesday. The allegation relates to an investigation regarding the site of the former Westinghouse facility over a so-called 'phantom' debt of five million euros with the Ream body that allegedly disappeared from the 2016 balance sheet. The probe was opened after a complaint by opposition caucus heads in the city council - Alberto Morano (lista Morano) and Stefano Lo Russo (Democratic Party, PD). Appendino, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) that prides itself on being untainted by graft and scandal, said Tuesday that she was ready to cooperate with investigators. "I am absolutely serene and ready to cooperate with the judiciary, certain that I have always pursued the interests of the city and the people of Turin with rigour," she said. "I wished to be questioned as soon as possible in order to clarify all the aspects of a complex case". Those sentiments were echoed by her lawyer. "We are convinced that everything is in order," said lawyer Luigi Chiappero. "The rules on the drafting of balance sheets were respected. "We are confident that we can prove this soon". A first session with investigators was slated for later Tuesday afternoon.