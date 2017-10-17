Bank crisis could have been mitigated-PD on BoI (2)

Rome
Rome, October 17 - A Democratic Party (PD) motion on the Bank of Italy debated in the Lower House on Tuesday said that the recent banking crisis "could have been mitigated with more incisive and rapid prevention and management activity". It said that the appointment of the governor of the central bank was highly delicate because the effectiveness of the Bank of Italy's oversight activities has been thrown into doubt in recent years by repeated bank crises.
