5 Tunisians 'try to rape Lampedusa woman' (3)

Lampedusa
17/10/2017
Lampedusa, October 17 - Five Tunisians, almost certainly staying at the hot spot on Lampedusa, on Tuesday tried to rape a local woman in her home on the island, sources said. The five reportedly gave up after the woman confronted them with a stick and started screaming for help, making them think there were family members in the house, police said. The 50-year-old woman has reported them to the police. Police said they have started an investigation aimed at identifying the assailants. Lampedusa, closer to Libya than to Sicily, is the first landfall for many migrants and hosts a big hot spot identification centre.
