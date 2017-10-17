Hitler statue censored in Florence

Florence, October 16 - An Italian artist's Hitler statue representing the alleged dictatorship of the EU has been censored by a Florence contemporary art show. The statue of a centaur, showing Hitler's torso with a swastika tattooed on its chest and a stag's hooves painted blue with EU stars, has been pulled by organisers of the upcoming Florens show in the Tuscan capital's Fortezza da Basso exhibition space. Artist Emiliano Corrado, whose other two works were allowed into the show, said "the statue certainly doesn't have anything to do with apology of Nazism. "On the contrary, it is a provocation. "It represents this Europe, which believes itself holy and just, good and supportive of others but which is nothing but a dictatorship, worse than the ones which we have sadly known."