2 nabbed for beating gay couple

Bari, October 17 - Two men were arrested Tuesday for beating up and robbing a gay couple on the beach in Bari on the evening of June 8. The couple, both 30, a Bari man and his Spanish boyfriend, were attacked by a gang of seven young people. Police have so far managed to indentify three of them, the two arrested Tuesday aged 19 and 20 plus a minor who has been placed under investigation. The attack took place in front of many beachgoers.