Man gets 7 1/2 yrs for running over man in Milan (3)

Milan, October 17 - A Milan judge on Tuesday sentenced to seven and a half years in jail Franko Della Torre, a man who ran a red light at about 120 km/h in his SUV in Milan on April 30 and crashed into the car of 57-year-old Livio Chiericati before fleeing the scene as Chiericati lay dying. The verdict came after a fast-track trial which in Italy means a third off the sentence. Prosecutors had asked for 10 years for vehicular homicide aggravated by fleeing and not offering assistance.