Election-law bill on Senate floor Oct 24 (3)

Rome, October 17 - A controversial bill for a new election law will reach the floor of the Senate on October 24, a meeting of party whips decided on Tuesday. The decision was announced by Paolo Romani, the Upper House whip for Silvio Berlusconi's opposition centre-right Forza Italia party. "The floor will work on (October) 24, 25, and 26 and 27 too if necessary to enable the budget session to start," he said. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) "will do everything to stop the election law (bill)" leader Luigi Di Maio told reporters on Tuesday. "You'll see," added the Lower House Deputy Speaker and premier candidate at next year's election for the anti-establishment group. The M5S says the election-law bill, which has cleared the Lower House, is designed to stop it winning the election. It was furious that the bill was pushed through the House with the help of three confidence votes.