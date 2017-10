NPLs down to post-2013 low in August - ABI (3)

Rome, October 17 - Italian banks' non-performing loans fell to a post-2013 low of 65.3 billion euros in August, the Italian Banking Association (ABI) said Tuesday. This was the lowest level since March 2013, ABI said. It was down from July's 66 billion and December's 86.8 billion euros, it said. The fall is almost 24 billion compared to the peak of 88.8 billion reached in November 2015. In other news, ABI said loans were up again and the mortgage market was recovering. photo: ABI President Antonio Patuelli