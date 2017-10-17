Vitalizi law before end of parliamentary term - Pizzetti (3)

Rome

Rome, October 17 - A law cutting 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions will be passed before the end of the parliamentary term next February, Undersecretary for Relations with Parliament Luciano Pizzetti said Tuesday. "The Senate Constitutional affairs committee will set the deadline for amendments today, and the law will go forward". The announcement came after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which has long campaigned for an end to vitalizi, staged a flash mob in the Senate to protest the failure to schedule debate on the issue. "They clearly got scared looking at our placards," said M5S Senator Nicola Morra. Earlier the M5S blog said that "the postponement of the bill on vitalizi is another 'coup de main' after the confidence vote on the election-law bill", which has moved from the House to the Senate.

