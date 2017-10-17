Soccer: Italy gets Sweden in WC play-off (4)

Rome, October 17 - Italy is to play Sweden in a play-off to decide who goes to next year's World Cup in Russia, according to a FIFA draw in Zurich Tuesday. The first leg will be in Sweden and the second one in Italy, the FIFA draw decided. The Azzurri avoided Greece, Ireland and Northern Ireland in the draw. Italy team manager Lele Oriali said "it's not an easy draw". "We'll have to get some injured players back, and we'll have to be on top physical form. "They are an opponent to be respected, but we're optimistic. "Playing the first leg away, although we'll find a warm welcome, could be an advantage, but it doesn't make much difference, a World Cup without Italy is not imaginable". Here is the draw (first team plays home leg first): Northern Irland-Switzerland Croatia-Greece Denmark-Eire Sweden-Italy Italy qualified for the play-offs by coming second to Spain in the group stage, ahead of Albania who they beat 1-0 in their last match.