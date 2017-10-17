Tumour removed without scalpels in world first (2)

Rome
17/10/2017
Rome, October 17 - A deep-lying stomach tumour has been removed without scalpels but only by endoscopy for the first time in the world at a Palermo hospital, sources said Tuesday. The patient, a 51-year-old woman (RPT woman), was discharged after three days and is dong well, sources at ISMETT Hospital said. The woman was able to move immediately after coming out of anaesthesia, to feed after 48 hours without any problems and to leave the hospital a day later. "Up till now these operations were always carried out only through surgery," experts at the hospital said.
