Soccer: Italy gets Sweden in WC play-off (3)

Azzurri avoid Greece, Eire, N.Ireland

Rome, October 17 - Italy is to play Sweden in a play-off to decide who goes to next year's World Cup in Russia, according to a FIFA draw in Zurich Tuesday. The first leg will be in Sweden and the second one in Italy, the FIFA draw decided. The Azzurri avoided Greece, Ireland and Northern Ireland in the draw. Here is the draw (first team plays home leg first): Northern Irland-Switzerland Croatia-Greece Denmark-Eire Sweden-Italy Italy qualified for the play-offs by coming second to Spain in the group stage, ahead of Albania who they beat 1-0 in their last match.

