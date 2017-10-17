Another Jobs Act needed says Renzi (2)

Fara Sabina, October 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he saw the need to introduce a new package of labour measures after the Jobs Act reform that was passed when he was premier. "We'll have to do another Jobs Act in the next parliament, another intervention," Renzi said at Farfa abbey in Fara Sabina, in the central province of Rieti, as part of a train tour of Italy. "The legislative part is complete. We must think about more incentives linked to the Jobs Act. "It's not true that Italy is a thing of the past, is finished. "In Italy you can work with industry. More bureaucracy cutting is needed and further tax reductions".