Fara Sabina

Another Jobs Act needed says Renzi (2)

PD leader wants more tax cuts too

Another Jobs Act needed says Renzi (2)

Fara Sabina, October 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he saw the need to introduce a new package of labour measures after the Jobs Act reform that was passed when he was premier. "We'll have to do another Jobs Act in the next parliament, another intervention," Renzi said at Farfa abbey in Fara Sabina, in the central province of Rieti, as part of a train tour of Italy. "The legislative part is complete. We must think about more incentives linked to the Jobs Act. "It's not true that Italy is a thing of the past, is finished. "In Italy you can work with industry. More bureaucracy cutting is needed and further tax reductions".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Bus perde il controllo, due morti sull’A2 tra San Mango e Altilia

Bus perde il controllo, due morti sull’A2 tra San Mango e Altilia

di Vinicio Leonetti

Foto: l'incidente mortale sull'A2

Foto: l'incidente mortale sull'A2

Crollo a Castelmola, muore dipendente del Comune

Crollo a Castelmola, muore dipendente del Comune

Incidente in Autostrada, due morti

Incidente in Autostrada, due morti

di Vinicio Leonetti

Un cavallo muore sulla strada dei Colli

Un cavallo muore sulla strada dei Colli

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33