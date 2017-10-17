Another Jobs Act needed says Renzi (2)

Fara Sabina
17/10/2017
Fara Sabina, October 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he saw the need to introduce a new package of labour measures after the Jobs Act reform that was passed when he was premier. "We'll have to do another Jobs Act in the next parliament, another intervention," Renzi said at Farfa abbey in Fara Sabina, in the central province of Rieti, as part of a train tour of Italy. "The legislative part is complete. We must think about more incentives linked to the Jobs Act. "It's not true that Italy is a thing of the past, is finished. "In Italy you can work with industry. More bureaucracy cutting is needed and further tax reductions".
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Bus perde il controllo, due morti sull’A2 tra San Mango e Altilia
di Vinicio Leonetti
Incidente in Autostrada, due morti
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online