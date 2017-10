'Inclusion wage' for 650,000 families (3)

Rome, October 17 - Italy's new 'inclusion wage' anti-poverty benefit will be given to 650,000 households in the second half of 2018, rising from 490,000 at the start of January, the government said Tuesday. It said it would also raise benefits for large families in economic difficulties, earmarking 300 million more next year on top of 1.7 billion already set aside. That will enable a 50-euro monthly hike for families with more than five members. The annual benefit will thus go up from 480-490 euros to 530-540 euros.