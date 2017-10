Soccer: Cagliari sack Rastelli (2)

Cagliari, October 17 - Serie A strugglers Cagliari sacked coach Massimo Rastelli on Tuesday, Chairman Tommaso Giulini told ANSA. The dismissal comes after four straight defeats in Serie A, including three losses at home at the Sardegna Arena. The Sardinian side are 16th in Serie A after Sunday's 3-2 loss to Genoa with six points from eight games, one point above the relation zone.