We'll do everything to stop election law - Di Maio (2)

Palermo, October 17 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) "will do everything to stop the election law (bill)" leader Luigi Di Maio told reporters on Tuesday. "You'll see," added the Lower House Deputy Speaker and premier candidate at next years' election for the anti-establishment group. The M5S says the election-law bill, which has cleared the Lower House, is designed to stop it winning the election. It was furious that the bill was pushed through the House with the help of three confidence votes.