Padoan hopes for income-tax cut in next parliament (2)

Rome, October 17 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Tuesday that he hopes it will be possible to cut income tax IRPEF early in the next parliament. A new parliamentary term will kick off after elections early next year. Padoan said it had not been possible to cut income tax with the 2018 budget law because of a lack of cash. "I hope that it can be done immediately in the next parliament," Padoan told Radio Anch'io.