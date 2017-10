Some 124,000 Italians emigrated in 2016 - report (2)

Rome, October 17 - In 2016 124,076 people emigrated from Italy, an increase of 15.4% with respect to 2015, the Migrantes association said in a report on Tuesday. It said over 39% of those leaving the country were aged between 18 and 34, an increase of 23.3%. The Italians in the World report (Rapporto Italiani nel Mondo 2017) said that 9.7% were "unemployed without hope" aged between 50 and 64.