PD aiming for 40% to avoid grand coalition - Renzi (2)

Rome
17/10/2017
Rome, October 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that the centre-left group is aiming to reach the 40% threshold at next year's general election so a grand coalition is not necessary to govern. "If the election law (bill in parliament) is approved by the Senate, and let's hope that happens, if a coalition reaches 40%, more or less, it will have the majority and the numbers needed to govern," Renzi said as he kicked off a PD train tour of Italy. "We got 40% at the (2014) European elections and that was a good result; we got 40% at the (2016 Constitutional) referendum and that wasn't. "We'll see. If you look at the polls, I think it can happen. "I'd like to win the elections. We want to exclude the grand coalition option by winning".
