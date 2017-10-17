Turin

Turin Mayor Appendino probed for falsehood (2)

Case relates to 2016 budget

Turin, October 17 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino is under investigation by prosecutors in the northern Italian city for alleged falsehood in relation to the 2016 budget, sources said Tuesday. The allegation relates to an investigation regarding the site of the former Westinghouse facility over a so-called 'phantom' debt of five million euros with the Ream body that allegedly disappeared from the 2016 balance sheet. The probe was opened after a complaint by opposition caucus heads in the city council - Alberto Morano (lista Morano) and Stefano Lo Russo (Democratic Party, PD).

