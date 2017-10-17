PD ready to talk to all - Renzi says at start of train tour (2)

Rome

PD ready to talk to all - Renzi says at start of train tour

Party only left-wing group in Europe still credible - ex-premier

Party only left-wing group in Europe still credible - ex-premier

Rome, October 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he and his centre-left group were ready to talk and listen to all as he started a train tour of Italy ahead of next year's general election. "With all its faults, the Democratic Party is the only force on the left in Europe that is still credible and capable of winning despite the typical attitude - of the PD before the press - of only looking at the things that are not right," the ex-premier said. "Obviously, the PD is ready to open up to dialogue with everyone. "(This is) a listening campaign, rather than an old style election campaign".

