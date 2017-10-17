PD ready to talk to all - Renzi says at start of train tour (2)

Rome
17/10/2017
Rome, October 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he and his centre-left group were ready to talk and listen to all as he started a train tour of Italy ahead of next year's general election. "With all its faults, the Democratic Party is the only force on the left in Europe that is still credible and capable of winning despite the typical attitude - of the PD before the press - of only looking at the things that are not right," the ex-premier said. "Obviously, the PD is ready to open up to dialogue with everyone. "(This is) a listening campaign, rather than an old style election campaign".
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Bus perde il controllo, due morti sull’A2 tra San Mango e Altilia
di Vinicio Leonetti
Incidente in Autostrada, due morti
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online