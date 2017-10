Don't know what budget Camusso saw - Padoan (2)

Rome, October 17 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan hit back on Tuesday after CGIL leader Susanna Camusso blasted the government's 2018 budget bill. "I ask myself what budget law Susanna Camusso saw, it doesn't not match this description," Padoan told Radio Anch'io. "We have allocated resources to public investments, to private investments, resources for youth employment. "We are giving a boost to growth".