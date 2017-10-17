Rome

CGIL's Camusso, Padoan cross swords over budget

Trade unionist says package favours capital gains

CGIL's Camusso, Padoan cross swords over budget

Rome, October 17 - Susanna Camusso, the head of Italy's largest trade-union confederation, the leftwing CGIL, and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan had a verbal tussle over the government's 2018 budget bill on Tuesday. Camusso blatsed the package as one that "favours capital gains and maintains the status quo". "A political decision was made," Camusso told Radio Capital. "It was possible to intervene on finance, on wealth and help those who work and produce. "Instead, a choice was made to use this slogan on taxes, making believe that it was a response to everyone, but it's a response only to some, keeping the tax burden high". Padoan hit back soon after. "I ask myself what budget law Susanna Camusso saw, it doesn't not match this description," Padoan told Radio Anch'io. "We have allocated resources to public investments, to private investments, resources for youth employment. "We are giving a boost to growth".

