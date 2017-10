Burglar-killer probed for 'excess defence' (3)

Latina, October 16 - A 47-year-old lawyer is under investigation for alleged "culpable excess of legitimate defence" after shooting dead a member of a gang burgling his father's home in Latina, south of Rome, on Sunday, sources said Monday. Francesco Palumbo was allowed to go home late on Sunday after hours of questioning at the local police station. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, judicial sources said Monday evening. Palumbo reportedly shot several times at the gang and hit the dead man twice in the back.