Gravitational waves travel at light speed-new findings (4)

Rome, October 16 - Gravitational waves travel at the speed of light, according to fresh findings by the US LIGO and the Italian VIRGO detectors and the Fermi satellite. The data prove yet again that Einstein was right. The phenomenon was predicted over a century ago by his theory of relativity. The data picked up by all the instruments also enabled a measurement of the Hubble constant, that is the rate at which the universe is expanding. Education, University and Research Minister Valeria Fedeli called the findings "another marvelous result, the fruit of a joint effort in which Italy had a very important role". She thanked all the Italian researchers who worked on the "extraordinary" project "with great passion, dedication and vision". Fedeli dedicated the advent of the "new astronomy" to Adalberto Giazotto, the visionary physicist who had the idea of building VIRGO 30 years ago. "He is the father of the results presented here today," she aid at a press conference with the Nazional Nuclear Physics Institute (INFN), The Nazional Astrophysics Institute (INAF)) and the Italian Space Agency (ASI). For the first time today, scientists have directly detected gravitational waves - ripples in space-time - in addition to light from the spectacular collision of two neutron stars. This marks the first time that a cosmic event has been viewed in both gravitational waves and light. The discovery was made using the U.S.-based Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO); the Europe-based Virgo detector, with its detection centre at Pisa; and some 70 ground- and space-based observatories. The dual observation of the collision of the neutron stars was hailed by scientists as "a Rosetta Stone for astronomy". A factory of gold and platinum was observed.