5G auction in 2018 budget (3)

Rome, October 16 - The terms for the Italian auction of 5G licenses is contained in the 2018 budget bill, sources said Monday. The starting auction price is 2.5 billion euros, they said. Among early reactions, the CEO of Open Fiber, Tommaso Pompei, said "we will see if it is in our interests to take part in the auction." The CEO of Wind Tre, Jeffrey Hedberg, said "we are interested". photo: Pompei