Italians find 'silver bullet' agst migraine

Rome, October 16 - Italians have found a 'silver bullet' against migraines, researchers said Monday. Injections of an anti-body promise to change the lives of more than 200,000 Italians, an Italian Society of Neurology conference was told. The researchers illustrated phase three of the testing of the monoclonal anti-bodies which act against the CGRP molecule, which builds up in parts of the brain when sufferers get migraines. In the first two test phases, the drug showed 70% positive results, the researchers said. The third stage will now be conducted by Naples' Luigi Vanvitelli University. "It's the final stage," Cefalee (Migraine) Centre chief Gioacchino Tedeschi told ANSA, the president-elect of the Society of Neurology.