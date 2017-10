Ligresti 5-yr term sought for Premafim (3)

Milan, October 16 - Prosecutors on Monday requested a five-year jail term for financier Salvatore Ligresti for alleged market-rigging of Premafim shares. They also asked for a fine of 100,000 euros for the veteran financier and former property mogul. The prosecutors asked for three years and a 63,000-euro fine each for Ligresti's two co-defendants, businessmen Giancarlo de Filippo and Niccolò Lucchini. Last October a Turin court sentenced the veteran financier to six years and his daughter Jonella to five years eight months in prison for budget fraud and stock manipulation at the Fondiaria Sai (Fonsai) insurance group. Former Fonsai CEO Fausto Marchionni was sentenced to five years three months and company auditor Riccardo Ottaviani got two years six months.