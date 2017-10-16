New York

Amatrice named World Monuments Fund site +RPT+ (2)

In natural disaster category

New York, October 16 - The quake-hit Lazio village of Amatrice has been chosen among the 2018 sites of the World Monuments Fund, the organisation said Monday. The WMF seeks to preserve sites of archaeological or cultural interest around the world. The village, destroyed by the August 24, 2016 earthquake in central Italy, has been put into the "natural disaster" category. The WMF chose 25 sites from a list of 170 nominations. Amatrice, home to the sauce in the famed past dish Bucatini all'Amatriciana, was among many villages destroyed by the August quake and two other tremors in October.

