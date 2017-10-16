Yara references in paedophile probe (3)

Trento, October 16 - There are references to Yara Gambirasio, a 13-year-old schoolgirl murdered in 2011, in a Trentino Alto Adige police probe into a paedophile network, an operation dubbed Black Shadow, sources said Monday. A 40-page dossier on Yara was found on the computer of one of the 10 men arrested, police said, with photos next to blasphemous prayers and nursery rhymes. Also Monday, judges said in their explanation of a life verdict for labourer Massimo Bossetti that the DNA proof against him was "compelling". On July 18 a Brescia appeals court upheld construction worker Bossetti's life term for the murder of Gambirasio. The court said there would be no new analysis of forensic evidence contested by the defence. Bossetti's wife broke down in tears when the ruling was read out in the early hours of the day and his lawyers said they would appeal to the supreme court, saying there had been a miscarriage of justice. The civil plaintiffs said "justice has been done". Bossetti, who has been in jail since June 2014, challenged the validity of DNA traces of him allegedly found on Yara's underwear. Prosecutors said Bossetti's conviction was "airtight" and argued that, while the DNA evidence was solid, it was not the only thing their case was based on.