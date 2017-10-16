Gentiloni hails 'slender' budget, 'no blood and tears'

Rome, October 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday hailed the 2018 budget bill just approved by cabinet as a "slender" package that did not contain "blood and tears". Speaking at a press conference with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan after cabinet approved the 20-billion-euro package, Gentiloni said the 2018 budget bill will "support the path of growth and continue the financial stabilization of our country". "A few months ago they said this budget would be blood and tears," he said. "Instead, I think we have a budget that is slender and useful for our economy". Gentiloni said that "our first goal was to avert VAT hikes or the introduction of new taxes, duties or levies, a goal we reached, a commitment that has been upheld". Gentiloni said that "another goal remains promoting employment, this budget bill contributes significantly with measures aimed at young people, who together with the South have suffered in a more evident way". Gentiloni said that another goal "was to maintain a commitment to renew, finally after almost 10 years, public-sector contracts, a result that is certainly important and a response to the requests advanced by trade union organisations for many years." The 2018 budget bill gives people the chance to retire earlier on lower pensions, Gentiloni said, adding that there were "measures for poverty, for families, and for the peripheries". Gentiloni said he "trusted" that parliament would swiftly pass the 2018 budget bill just approved by the cabinet. He said he was sure the bill "will find the convinced support of the majority and the Houses of parliament". Padoan hailed the the bill as a "turning point" in Italian economic policy, with "limited but effective" moves that will boost growth. He said the budget bill represents a "turning point" towards fostering "robust and inclusive growth." The budget bill will give a "major tax break" on hirings of under-34s in the first phase, Padoan said. The 2018 budget bill will hire 1,500 university researchers, feeding the "life blood" of Italian research, Padoan said, adding that "we are starting to invest in the university again after many years". Finally, Padoan said, the budget bill contains no moves on so-called 'superticket' prescription drugs surcharges.