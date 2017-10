Golf: Hatton wins Italian Open, Molinari 6th (2)

Rome, October 15 - England's Tyrrell Hatton won the Italian Open Sunday beating compatriot Ross Fisher and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat, joint second, and in fourth place long-time leader Matt Wallace, also of England. Australia's Marcus Fraser came fifth. Francesco Molinari, going for his third Italian Open win, came sixth alongside English pair Tommy Fleetwood and David Horsey as well as South Africa's George Coetze. "It was a great win in front of an incredible crowd," said Hatton. The top 10 was completed by Brescia's Nino Bertasio, Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez, England's Eddie Pepperell, Scotland's Marc Warren and Frenchman Michael Lorenzo-Vera.