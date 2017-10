No racism after man killed by Nigerian - family (2)

Turin, October 16 - The family of Maurizio Gugliotta, a 52-year-old ex-factory work stabbed to death at a second-hand market in Turin Sunday morning, on Monday appealed against attempts to "use our pain...to become a banner for people to go on to the media preaching hate and racism". Gugliotta got into a fight with a 27-year-old Nigerian of no fixed abode, Khalid Be Greata, who sliced his jugular vein with a knife. Questioned by police Sunday Greata exercised his right to remain silent. Organisers of the market stressed he was not a seller. Greata has a residency permit and no criminal record.