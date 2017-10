Over 240 million migrants around world - FAO's Da Silva (2)

Rome, October 16 - There are currently an estimated 244 million international migrants, 40% more than in the year 2000, FAO Director-General José Graziano da Silva told a ceremony for World Food Day on Monday. A large share of these migrants come from rural areas where more than three quarters of the world's poor depend on agriculture and natural resource-based livelihoods, according to the Rome-based UN food agency. Da Silva said that the number of internally displaced people had reached 740 million.