Soccer: Italy up 2 to 15th in FIFA standings (3)

Rome, October 16 - Italy rose two spots to 15th in the October FIFA rankings, which confirmed the Azzurri will be seeded for tomorrow's World Cup play-off draw in Zurich. Along with Italy, in pot A for the draw will be Switzerland (11th in the FIFA standings), Croatia (18th) and Denmark (19th). The other pot will composed of Northern Ireland (23rd), Sweden (25th), Eire (26th) and Greece (47th). Germany was still top of this month's ranking, ahead of Brazil and Portugal. Argentina was 4th ahead of Belgium and Poland. Spain got into the top 10, in 8th place, along with Peru, 10th. Italy, precded by Wales which dropped a spot, were ahead of Mexico and Uruguay. The next standings come out on November 23. Here are the FIFA standings, with points: 1) Germany 1631 2) Brazil 1619 3) Portugal 1446 4) Argentina 1445 5) Belgium 1333 6) Poland 1323 7) France 1226 8) Spain 1218 (+3) 9) Chile 1173 10) Peru 1160 (+1) 11) Switzerland1134 (-4) ... 15) Italy 1066 (+2) ... 18) Croatia 1013 19) Denmark 1001 (+7) ... 23) N.Ireland 889 (-3) 25) Sweden 872 (-2) 26) Eire 866 (+8) ... 47) Greece 682

