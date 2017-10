MotoGP: Dovizioso reopens title race with win in Japan

Rome, October 16 - Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso made the MotoGP title race interesting with three races to go by winning the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. The Italian rider pulled ahead of championship leader Marc Marquez on the final lap to cut the Honda man's lead in the standings to 11 points. Ducati's Danilo Petrucci came third while Italy's nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi withdraw because of a crash on his Yamaha.